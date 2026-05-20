© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 20, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a new report from Michigan's Attorney General gave insight into how the state is spending its opioid settlement funds. A reporter for Bridge Michigan who's been covering the story gave us the details.

Then, a stage play explores the long-term effects of combat service, trauma, and recovery. The directors behind The Inspired Acting Company's production of Ugly Lies the Bone talked about the show's themes. The production will run from May 22 through June 7.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Ron French, Bridge Michigan reporter
  • Jeff Thomakos, producing artistic director at The Inspired Acting Company
  • Lizzie Caldwell, managing director at The Inspired Acting Company
Tags
Stateside On Air OpioidMichigan Attorney Generalsettlementopioid drugswar on drugsIt's Just PoliticsIJP Newsartsplay
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes
We need your support donation button