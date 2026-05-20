Stateside: Wednesday, May 20, 2026

Today on Stateside, a new report from Michigan's Attorney General gave insight into how the state is spending its opioid settlement funds. A reporter for Bridge Michigan who's been covering the story gave us the details.

Then, a stage play explores the long-term effects of combat service, trauma, and recovery. The directors behind The Inspired Acting Company's production of Ugly Lies the Bone talked about the show's themes. The production will run from May 22 through June 7.

Looking for today’s It’s Just Politics? You can find it here.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: