Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025

First, we talked with MSU’s David Ortega about the economics of your grocery bill. Ortega is an economist who specializes in the food economy, and he looks at factors that impact its health and vitality.

Then, we returned to a story from May about the Ypsilanti woman who created her own hair care products for curly hair. Her company, Original Moxie, focuses on sustainability while celebrating diverse hair types.

And WCMU’s AJ Jones explained what he and other reporters have learned (and not learned) about a fatal accident last year involving a Ford test vehicle near Mount Pleasant.

Finally, we presented a story from Interlochen Public Radio about a northern Michigan man who creates instruments and music out of salvaged materials .

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

