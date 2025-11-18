© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 18, 2025 at 7:32 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, we talked with MSU’s David Ortega about the economics of your grocery bill. Ortega is an economist who specializes in the food economy, and he looks at factors that impact its health and vitality.

Then, we returned to a story from May about the Ypsilanti woman who created her own hair care products for curly hair. Her company, Original Moxie, focuses on sustainability while celebrating diverse hair types.

And WCMU’s AJ Jones explained what he and other reporters have learned (and not learned) about a fatal accident last year involving a Ford test vehicle near Mount Pleasant.

Finally, we presented a story from Interlochen Public Radio about a northern Michigan man who creates instruments and music out of salvaged materials.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • David Ortega, professor and of Food Economics and Policy at Michigan State University
  • Rachel Blistein, founder and CEO of Original Moxie
  • AJ Jones, reporter at WCMU
  • Courtney Blackmer, audio producer and documentary filmmaker
Tags
Stateside On Air SNAPgroceriesInflationpoetrybooksmt. pleasanttraffic fatalitiesFord
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes