Stateside: Monday, Oct. 6, 2025
Social media and online communities have changed the way we interact with the news cycle. Professor of Information and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs at U-M’s School of Information Cliff Lampe weighed in on how social media has shaped the content and tone of the conversation about Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Then, we heard about about "The Gales of November," a new book from author and journalist John U. Bacon. The book is a deep dive on the Edmund Fitzgerald, including information about the ship's historical context and crew. Plus, we heard a little on Ironwood's Plaidurday festival, a celebration of UP culture, with Michael Meyers, the executive director of the Ironwood Chamber of Commerce. Also, a new episode of On Hand investigated shifting language trends in Michigan, asking everyone from English professors to pop (or soda) experts "Is saying pop passé?" and learning a bit more about our state's history in the process.
GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:
- Cliff Lampe, professor of information and associate dean for academic affairs at U-M’s school of information
- John U. Bacon, author and sports commentator for Michigan Radio
- Michael Meyers, executive director of the Ironwood Chamber of Commerce
- Steve Stamenkovich, national accounts manager for Intrastate Distributors, Inc.
- Steven Clark, quality assurance manager at the Intrastate Distributors bottling plant
- Anne Curzan, University of Michigan professor of English and co-host of the That’s What They Say podcast