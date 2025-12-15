© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

Published December 15, 2025 at 3:00 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

Welcome to a special presentation of On Hand, the new podcast in 2025, where we get to the heart of listener questions about this quirky state of ours.

First, we’ll hear the history of why we call ourselves “Michiganders” and why it all stems from Abraham Lincoln.

Then, we’ll find out: Do you really have to pay $3,000 to be rescued from Sleeping Bear Dunes?

And, our latest episode about why Michigan is a hotspot for black squirrels. Did you know they're hard to find outside of the Great Lakes region?

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Jamon Jordan, official historian of the City of Detroit
  • Mike Kohl, preventative search and rescue ranger, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore
  • Corey Seeman, librarian at the University of Michigan and squirrel photographer
  • Brad Cosentino, biology professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Want to submit a question to On Hand or a story about Kalamazoo's musical legacy? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Detroit history Michigan history Sleeping Bear Dunes wildlife
