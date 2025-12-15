Stateside: Monday, Dec. 15, 2025

Welcome to a special presentation of On Hand, the new podcast in 2025, where we get to the heart of listener questions about this quirky state of ours.

First, we’ll hear the history of why we call ourselves “Michiganders” and why it all stems from Abraham Lincoln.

Then, we’ll find out: Do you really have to pay $3,000 to be rescued from Sleeping Bear Dunes?

And, our latest episode about why Michigan is a hotspot for black squirrels. Did you know they're hard to find outside of the Great Lakes region?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:



Jamon Jordan , official historian of the City of Detroit

, official historian of the City of Detroit Mike Kohl , preventative search and rescue ranger, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore

, preventative search and rescue ranger, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore Corey Seeman , librarian at the University of Michigan and squirrel photographer

, librarian at the University of Michigan and squirrel photographer Brad Cosentino, biology professor at Hobart and William Smith Colleges

