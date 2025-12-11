Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025

First up on the show, Michigan Public reporter Beenish Ahmed reported on four Detroit high school students detained by ICE. One of the students is a star athlete who’s already been moved to a detention facility in Texas .

Then, we talked about the explosive news surrounding former University of Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore. Moore was fired with cause, allegedly over a relationship with a subordinate staff member. Shortly after he was released, he was arrested by police and sent to Washtenaw County Jail, pending an investigation. Authorities provided only scant details.

And, we reviewed a year-end round up of the Weirdly Helpful podcast. Host Zak Rosen, who is based in Detroit, joined us to share some weirdly helpful advice to get you through the harder parts of holidays.

Finally, the quirky history of snowboarding in Michigan. The sport was invented 60 years ago on Christmas Day in Muskegon.

