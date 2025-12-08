Stateside: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

First, we learned of a mother's determination to keep her son learning behind bars. Plus, Daniel Welling, an assistant professor of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan, told us more about the geomagnetic storm over Michigan and the resulting visibility of the Northern Lights. Then, Cary Loren, a co-founder of the band Destroy All Monsters, talked to us about a new exhibition looking at the band's legacy. Loren was joined by the exhibition's co-curator and curator of public programs for Cranbrook Art Museum, Lyla Catellier. Also, a look back to the World War II-era sliced-bread ban in Michigan, with collection archivist Frances Heldt. Concluding the show, a listener reacted to the latest On Hand episode.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

