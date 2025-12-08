© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 8, 2025 at 6:04 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, we learned of a mother's determination to keep her son learning behind bars. Plus, Daniel Welling, an assistant professor of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan, told us more about the geomagnetic storm over Michigan and the resulting visibility of the Northern Lights. Then, Cary Loren, a co-founder of the band Destroy All Monsters, talked to us about a new exhibition looking at the band's legacy. Loren was joined by the exhibition's co-curator and curator of public programs for Cranbrook Art Museum, Lyla Catellier. Also, a look back to the World War II-era sliced-bread ban in Michigan, with collection archivist Frances Heldt. Concluding the show, a listener reacted to the latest On Hand episode.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zena Issa, Michigan Public criminal justice reporter
  • Daniel Welling, assistant professor of climate and space sciences and engineering at the University of Michigan and director of the Center for Space Environment Modeling
  • Cary Loren, co-founder of the band Destroy All Monsters
  • Lyla Catellier, curator of public programs for the Cranbrook Art Museum
  • Frances Heldt, collections archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Jamall Bufford, a.k.a. Buff, Ypsilanti rapper and lyricist
northern lights, art exhibit, music, World War Two
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
