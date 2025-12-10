© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 10, 2025 at 3:15 PM EST
First on the show, a West Michigan cannabis dispensary owner talked about the business impact of a new tax on marijuana wholesalers. The tax was approved by legislators, and a court challenge to the new tax fell flat this week. Then, we hear from two researchers on their finds from an Indigenous archeological site in the Upper Peninsula, confirming that maize was farmed by Indigenous communities in the U.P., despite the cooler climate.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Casey Kornoelje, owner of Pharmhouse Wellness
  • Madeleine McLeester, assistant professor and environmental archeologist at Dartmouth College
  • David Grignon, tribal historic preservation officer, and tribe member, of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin
Stateside On Air taxcannabisCannabis IndustryIndigenousarchaeologyfarming
