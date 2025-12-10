Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025

First on the show, a West Michigan cannabis dispensary owner talked about the business impact of a new tax on marijuana wholesalers. The tax was approved by legislators, and a court challenge to the new tax fell flat this week. Then, we hear from two researchers on their finds from an Indigenous archeological site in the Upper Peninsula, confirming that maize was farmed by Indigenous communities in the U.P., despite the cooler climate.

