To our Flint listeners: Our transmitter at WFUM will be at low power on Wednesday and Thursday for tower maintenance. You may experience issues with our signal. For more ways to listen, click here.
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 9, 2025 at 3:38 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, we talked with a Grand Rapids attorney representing several immigrants who are pushing for habeas corpus proceedings while they are in detention. Attorney Robert Anthony Alvarez of Avanti Law in Grand Rapids has asked the courts to consider those suits as a class action.

Then, we learned more about witch hazel, a Michigan native species that blooms well into cold weather.

And, a crucial program providing mental health support for Michigan farmers lost funding this year. We spoke with a psychologist who works in farm communities about breaking the barriers for folks who need help in the dark days.

Help is available for those considering suicide or worried about a family member or friend.

Dial 988 for assistance or go to Lifeline Chat : Lifeline (988lifeline.org)

The MSU Extension provides teletherapy for farm families, including with suicide prevention. Fill out their form here.

The extension also provides online tip sheets for managing stress here.

Here is a list of local suicide prevention crisis phone lines.

Farm families can contact our guest, Remington Rice, a Michigan State University Extension community behavioral health educator, at (231) 882-0026

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Robert Anthony Alvarez, immigration attorney at Avanti Law in Grand Rapids
  • Angela Bouma, senior conservation ecologist with the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy
  • Remington “Remi” Rice, Michigan State University Extension educator focused on farmers' health and contributing stressors
