Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025

First, we talked with a Grand Rapids attorney representing several immigrants who are pushing for habeas corpus proceedings while they are in detention. Attorney Robert Anthony Alvarez of Avanti Law in Grand Rapids has asked the courts to consider those suits as a class action.

Then, we learned more about witch hazel, a Michigan native species that blooms well into cold weather.

And, a crucial program providing mental health support for Michigan farmers lost funding this year. We spoke with a psychologist who works in farm communities about breaking the barriers for folks who need help in the dark days.

Help is available for those considering suicide or worried about a family member or friend.



Dial 988 for assistance or go to Lifeline Chat : Lifeline (988lifeline.org)



The MSU Extension provides teletherapy for farm families, including with suicide prevention. Fill out their form here.



The extension also provides online tip sheets for managing stress here.



Here is a list of local suicide prevention crisis phone lines.



Farm families can contact our guest, Remington Rice, a Michigan State University Extension community behavioral health educator, at (231) 882-0026

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

