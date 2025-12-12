Stateside: Friday, December 12, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, the director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers stopped by to explain why economic confidence is down and how that plays out locally.

Then, a Grands Rapids teacher and a union representative detailed a new contract with the district. Five months since their last contract expired, the district and educators have reached a tentative agreement.

Finally, The Dish met up with Yumna Jawad in her Grand Rapids home. The home cook, cookbook author, and influencer behind "Feel Good Foodie" shared her favorite holiday dishes, plus her kitchen tips for those hosting family and friends this season.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

