Stateside: Friday, December 12, 2025
On this edition of Stateside, the director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers stopped by to explain why economic confidence is down and how that plays out locally.
Then, a Grands Rapids teacher and a union representative detailed a new contract with the district. Five months since their last contract expired, the district and educators have reached a tentative agreement.
Finally, The Dish met up with Yumna Jawad in her Grand Rapids home. The home cook, cookbook author, and influencer behind "Feel Good Foodie" shared her favorite holiday dishes, plus her kitchen tips for those hosting family and friends this season.
- Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
- Kaitlyn Holmwood, special education teacher at Grand Rapids Public Schools
- Matt Marlow, president of the Grand Rapids Education Association
- Mercedes Meija, host of The Dish
- Yumna Jawad, home chef, also known as the "Feel Good Foodie"