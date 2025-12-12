© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Friday, December 12, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 12, 2025 at 3:33 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

On this edition of Stateside, the director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers stopped by to explain why economic confidence is down and how that plays out locally.

Then, a Grands Rapids teacher and a union representative detailed a new contract with the district. Five months since their last contract expired, the district and educators have reached a tentative agreement.

Finally, The Dish met up with Yumna Jawad in her Grand Rapids home. The home cook, cookbook author, and influencer behind "Feel Good Foodie" shared her favorite holiday dishes, plus her kitchen tips for those hosting family and friends this season.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Joanne Hsu, director of the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers
  • Kaitlyn Holmwood, special education teacher at Grand Rapids Public Schools
  • Matt Marlow, president of the Grand Rapids Education Association
  • Mercedes Meija, host of The Dish
  • Yumna Jawad, home chef, also known as the "Feel Good Foodie"
