John U. Bacon: As the Tigers advance, it's "Skubal and Mize and close your eyes."

The Cleveland Guardians may have come from behind to pass the Detroit Tigers to win the American League Central division crown, but the Tigers got the last laugh.

The Tigers beat Cleveland 6-3 Thursday and closed out their wildcard series. With the win, Detroit advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs and a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to talk about the Tigers' elimination of the Guardians, this weekend's games for Michigan and Michigan State football, and an unusual sign that the Lions are still really good.

Football and baseball this weekend:



Wisconsin at Michigan - Sat., Noon

Michigan State at Nebraska - Sat., 4:00 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners - ALDS - 8:38 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals - Sun., 4:25 p.m.

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners - ALDS - 8:03 p.m.

Doug Tribou: After that epic collapse — at one point they were up 15.5 games — and an awful September, the Tigers found a way to win against the team that passed them in the regular season standings: Cleveland. Detroit pitcher Tarik Skubal won in Game 1 and then the Tigers lost Game 2. What finally went right for the Tigers in Game 3 without Skubal on the mound?

JUB: Well, Cleveland's pitching was worse than Detroit's, so that was the key. I think, Doug [Laughs].

DT: [Laughs].

JUB: But here's a fun fact for you: over the last 15 games, the Tigers have won only four. They are 4-11. And on two of those occasions, they popped champagne [when] they're going to the playoffs, and [when] they won this first round. So that's a weird way to do it. But they are doing it.

DT: And the offense finally came alive there. The Tigers had scored six runs in Game 3. They hadn't scored more than four in their previous nine games. But now they move on to face the Seattle Mariners, who won the American League West with 90 wins. How do you like Detroit's chances in the next round?

JUB: Well, based on the last month, I would say not very well. However, there's an old phrase in Boston, 1948, the Boston Braves, "Spahn and Sain and pray for rain." Those are the two best pitchers they had and nobody else. In the Tigers case, it's "Skubal and Mize and close your eyes." If they can get Skubal to the mound twice in these five games, and they probably can, then they've got a decent shot.

DT: After a weekend off, the Wolverines and the Spartans will get back to Big Ten Conference games. Let's start with Michigan, currently ranked 20th in the nation. They'll host Wisconsin at the Big House. Wisconsin has lost two straight and struggled on offense in both of those losses. What will you be watching for in Michigan's approach to this one?

JUB: Well, despite those two very bad losses, Wisconsin actually has got a great running defense, which means that freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood will have to pass the ball. So watch out for that.

Second thing to watch out for: is Luke Fickell still Wisconsin's coach in a week? That is an open question. He's done surprisingly poorly in Wisconsin. He did a great job at Cincinnati, bringing the Bearcats to the four-team playoff. But the catch now — get this Doug — he's got a $25-million buyout, which means, you want to fire him? Go ahead. It'll cost you $25 million. Why schools do this? I've got no idea, but that's the hitch in Wisconsin.

The Michigan State Spartans are 3-1. They also opened last season 3-1, but finished the year at 5-7 and did not qualify for a bowl game.

DT: Michigan State is looking to bounce back after losing to USC and giving up 45 points in the process. Now the unranked Spartans will be on the road against Nebraska. The Cornhuskers nearly knocked off Michigan two weeks ago. The Spartans are 3-1, but this feels like a potentially big pivot point for MSU. What do they need to do to come out of Lincoln with a W?

JUB: Sounds corny, but they need to toughen up. The teams under Mark Dantonio, a couple of coaches ago, whether they won or lost — and they often won — they were always a tough team. Both lines. Offensive line, defensive line and so on.

This team has not shown that and Nebraska is a tough team. This actually is a big game for two unranked teams. Both coaches are looking to prove that they are the guys to lead the programs because right now it's a bit shaky in Nebraska and Michigan State.

DT: The Lions are 3-1 and in first place in the NFC North. They're on the road this weekend to face the Cincinnati Bengals. The Lions have been rolling for the past few weeks. The Bengals have lost two straight. Who has impressed you the most so far in the early goings for Detroit?

JUB: Well, Amon-Ra St. Brown, the fantastic wide receiver, is doing all that everyone expects of him and maybe a little bit more. So that's been a real positive. And a little love for the offensive line, Doug, that I've been maligning, of course. Penei Sewell has done a great job at offensive tackle. So that's been a plus. But really, the story here is Dan Campbell, the head coach. He lost both his offensive coordinator and his defensive coordinator in the off season. And the question is, was it really Dan Campbell or was it his two top lieutenants? And Campbell's got something to prove and he is now proving it. He is a great coach.

DT: Well, in a sure sign that things are going well for the Lions, I bought some last-minute tickets to the Zach Bryan concert at the Big House, the first concert at the stadium. I took my two oldest kids with me to their first concert ever. And randomly during the show, practically the entire stadium just started chanting "Jared Goff," which has been happening these last couple of years at any large event in southeastern Michigan. So that's a sign that things are going well, I guess.

JUB: [Laughs] There you go. To clarify for the listeners, he is the Lions quarterback, not a bass player.

DT: [Laughs] That's right. John, thanks a lot.

JUB: Doug, thank you.

Editor's notes: Quotes in this article have been lightly edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full interview near the top of this page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.