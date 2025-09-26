Big House in 'Overtime': Zach Bryan concert set to break US attendance record

When it comes to football games, the third-largest stadium in the world has a long history of sellout crowds. But this weekend, the University of Michigan’s Big House is poised to break a new record: the single largest ticketed concert in U.S. history.

Rob Rademacher, the chief operating officer of U-M Athletics, said he wanted the concert to “one, be a sellout, and two, set a record.” He made a connection with AEG Presents, a live music company, and they decided on country artist Zach Bryan.

Bryan is set to play for over 112,00 fans Saturday at the Big House’s first concert. The performance will be a collaboration with acoustic singer-songwriter John Mayer. It will also feature Ryan Bingham and the Texas Gentleman, and Joshua Slone.

Bryan is no stranger to college stadium venues. He played Ohio State in June 2024 and Notre Dame in early September.

Saturday’s show is expected to surpass George Strait’s June 2024 concert at Texas A&M, which drew in nearly 111,000 fans.

It's taken more than a week to get the venue ready for the concert, Rademacher said. The field was covered in “protective decking” on Sunday. A team built a stage in the center before a sound check with the artists.

All policies in place for a typical football game will be in effect at the concert. That includes no bags and the same prohibited items list, Rademacher said.

U-M also has a list of parking options for out-of-town concertgoers. Rademacher recommended that attendees download tickets prior to the event. He noted that the ticketing system is different from the system used by U-M athletics.

Bryan's "Quittin' Time Tour" setlist has shifted over the months that he's been on the road, but it’s expected to include popular songs like Overtime and East Side of Sorrow.

Next weekend, the stadium will return to hosting thousands upon thousands of maize and blue football fans for a home game against Wisconsin.