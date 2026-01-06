RxKids expanding to Saginaw, Bridgeport and Buena Vista Townships

A program that provides new mothers with cash aid is expanding to the city of Saginaw, and Bridgeport and Buena Vista townships beginning January 12.

RxKids gives expectant mothers a one-time allocation of $1500 during pregnancy, followed by $500 per month for the first six to 12 months of a child’s life. To be eligible for enrollment in RxKids in Saginaw, and Bridgeport and Buena Vista Townships, an expectant mother must be at least 16 weeks pregnant during the time of registration or have an infant born on or after January 1, 2026.

Dr. Monna Hanna, the program’s founder and director, said Saginaw shares similarities with municipalities like Flint and Detroit, which makes RxKids “super important” for Saginaw.

“These communities also have a lot of kinds of geographic disparities, which means that… their place has these kinds of compound adversities, which make it really hard to be healthy,” Hanna said.

The launch was in partnership with the Saginaw County Health Department and BWellSaginaw.

Christina Harrington, Health Officer for Saginaw County Health Department and BWell Saginaw, said RxKids will provide Saginaw families with stability, which will bring positive health impacts.

“Offering this program to all moms in three Saginaw County communities significantly strengthens the impact of what we are collectively doing to improve maternal and child health including prenatal care, WIC, home visiting and early childhood services,” Harrington said.

A Saginaw mother who’s 38 weeks pregnant told a crowd at a press conference that RxKids will allow her to “make ends meet,” Hanna said.

“This was her first baby, who shared how hard and stressful it was, how expensive it was to buy baby supplies,” Hanna said. “She mentioned baby laundry detergent and that whenever something says baby, the price goes up. And even though she's been able to continue working, it has been really hard to make ends meet.”

Eligible residents in the three Michigan municipalities can apply for the program beginning January 12 at 9 a.m.