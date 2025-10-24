Stateside: Friday, Oct. 24, 2025

On this Friday edition of Stateside, the FBI has charged more than 30 people, including former Detroit Pistons great Chauncey Billups, yesterday in two separate gambling cases that prosecutors say cheated bettors out of millions of dollars. The Detroit News' John Niyo explained what the charges are and gave us context on the relationship between sports and gambling.

Then, Detroit Free Press sportswriter Helene St. James stopped by to discuss the Detroit Red Wings 100th season as a professional hockey team and their struggles to return the team to the NHL playoffs.

After that, we learned how Detroit is becoming a major recruiting center for college football quarterbacks.

Concluding the show, we hear that the Grayling City Council voted in May to stop fluorinating city water. ProPublica’s Anna Clark explained the decision, and a dental expert from the University of Michigan explained how fluoride in drinking water has been a major oral health success.

