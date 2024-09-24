What the Vote?: Gen Z and the 2024 election

There’s a lot to say about Generation Z. It’s the most diverse generation of Americans, made up of digital natives who grew up on social media. But instead of talking about Gen Z, what about talking with them?

That's the idea behind Michigan Public's new limited-run podcast series What the Vote? It's all about Gen Z’s role in this pivotal election, as told by Gen Z reporters.

It will examine what it means for young people to have a seat at the political table, and talk about the issues that are motivating them to vote — or stay home — this election.

Stateside producer April Van Buren told us one reason this project focused on Gen Z is that young people could have a significant impact on the election this November.

"In 2022, Michigan had the highest youth turnout in the country in that midterm. So young people are really poised to play a big role in this election. And we thought the best way to speak to Gen Z's concerns in politics was to have it come from people who are their peers, their classmates, their friends."

The series' six episodes will cover some of the biggest issues on Gen Z voters' minds this year. That includes reproductive rights, free speech on campus, the war in Gaza, and more. It features interviews with Gen Z voters, activists, and politicians — as well as experts weighing in on the impact that young people might have up and down the ballot this November.

The first episode of What the Vote? drops Tuesday, October 8, on the Michigan Public Presents podcast feed. Subscribe wherever you listen.