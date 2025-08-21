Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 22-24)

Lace up your running shoes and help kick off the new school year at the Lansing School District’s Back to School 5K, taking place Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Sexton High School (102 McPherson Ave, Lansing).

The run begins at 9:00 AM, followed by a Kids’ FREE Half Mile Fun Run at 11:00 AM. Entry for the 5K is $25, which includes a race T-shirt and a swag bag.

All proceeds benefit Lansing School District’s student enrichment programs, helping expand opportunities in athletics, fine arts, and robotics—programs that give students the chance to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop real-world skills. “This event is about more than just running—it’s about coming together as a community to support the whole district,” said Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of the Lansing School District. “Every step participants take helps fund programs that inspire and empower Lansing students.”



Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM (5K Start), 11:00 AM (Kids’ Half Mile)

Location: Sexton High School, 102 McPherson Ave, Lansing

Entry Fee: $25 (includes T-shirt & swag bag)

Registration and Donations: www.runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/LSD5k

