Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 22-24)
For many, this weekend marks the last true weekend of summer before kids return to school, students move back to college, and homework becomes a priority. If that sounds familiar, spend your last summer weekend enjoying some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Blake's Sunflower Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
17985 Armada Center Road, Armada
$14
Seney Lumberjack Festival
8/23 All Day
Seney Township Baseball Fields M28, Seney
$10
Tie Dye Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
Burley Park 19432 Howard City Edmore Rd, Howard City
Free
Frankenmuth Farm Festival
8/23-8/24 All Day
Frankenmuth River Place Shops, 925 S. Main St., Frankenmuth
Free
Ann Arbor & Ypsi
2025 LIV Golf Championship
8/22-8/24 All Day
44045 Five Mile Rd, Plymouth
$44/day or $122/weekend
Parkridge Summerfest
8/23 All Day
Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Free
Chelsea Community Fair
8/22-8/24 All Day
Chelsea Community Fairgrounds 20501 Old US-12 Hwy, Chelsea
$11.64
Art & Animals - Al the Alligator's 20 year Anniversary @ Creature Conservancy
8/23 7 p.m.
4940 Ann Arbor Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
$40
Metro Detroit
Pewabic Summer Pottery Market
8/23-8/30 All Day
10125 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit
Free with additional activities for purchase
Michigan Renaissance Festival
8/23-8/24 All Day
12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly
$24.95
Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
8/23 1 p.m.
2000 Brush St, Detroit
Prices Vary
Brighton Street Art Fair
8/22-8/24 Fri. 5 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. All Day
E Main St., Brighton
Free
Grand Rapids
28th Street Metro Cruise
8/21-8/23 All Day
28th St SE, Grand Rapids
Free
Grand Rapids Ballet Dance Festival
8/22-8/23 5 p.m.
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
Free
Gettin' Salty Margarita 5k
8/23 4 p.m.
Riverside Park, Grand Rapids
$50 5k or $35 0.0k
Burning Foot Beer Festival
8/23 3 p.m.; Doors 2:15 p.m.
Pere Marquette Park, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon
$30
Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo Balloon Fest
8/22-8/24 All Day
8544 Gull Rd, Richland
Free
BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo
8/23-8/24 All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo
$16.36
August Craft & Vendor Show
8/23 All Day
601 W Maple St., Kalamazoo
Free
Top Gun Movie Night at the Air Zoo
8/23 6 p.m.
6151 Portage Rd, Portage2
$30
Lansing
Picnic with Princesses
8/24 11 a.m.
119 North Bridge Street DeWitt
$23.18
Sun Dried Music Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
Downton Mason
Free
The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show
8/23 6:30 p.m.
3160 East Michigan Ave., Lansing
$69.95
Messy Play Day at the Grand Ledge Area District Library
8/22 2 p.m.
131 E. Jefferson St., Grand Ledge
Free