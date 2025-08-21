© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (August 22-24)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published August 21, 2025 at 1:09 PM EDT

For many, this weekend marks the last true weekend of summer before kids return to school, students move back to college, and homework becomes a priority. If that sounds familiar, spend your last summer weekend enjoying some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Blake's Sunflower Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
17985 Armada Center Road, Armada
$14

Seney Lumberjack Festival
8/23 All Day
Seney Township Baseball Fields M28, Seney
$10

Tie Dye Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
Burley Park 19432 Howard City Edmore Rd, Howard City
Free

Frankenmuth Farm Festival
8/23-8/24 All Day
Frankenmuth River Place Shops, 925 S. Main St., Frankenmuth
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

2025 LIV Golf Championship
8/22-8/24 All Day
44045 Five Mile Rd, Plymouth
$44/day or $122/weekend

Parkridge Summerfest
8/23 All Day
Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
Free

Chelsea Community Fair
8/22-8/24 All Day
Chelsea Community Fairgrounds 20501 Old US-12 Hwy, Chelsea
$11.64

Art & Animals - Al the Alligator's 20 year Anniversary @ Creature Conservancy
8/23 7 p.m.
4940 Ann Arbor Saline Rd, Ann Arbor
$40

Metro Detroit

Pewabic Summer Pottery Market
8/23-8/30 All Day
10125 E Jefferson Ave, Detroit
Free with additional activities for purchase

Michigan Renaissance Festival
8/23-8/24 All Day
12600 Dixie Hwy., Holly
$24.95

Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
8/23 1 p.m.
2000 Brush St, Detroit
Prices Vary

Brighton Street Art Fair
8/22-8/24 Fri. 5 p.m.; Sat. & Sun. All Day
E Main St., Brighton
Free

Grand Rapids

28th Street Metro Cruise
8/21-8/23 All Day
28th St SE, Grand Rapids
Free

Grand Rapids Ballet Dance Festival
8/22-8/23 5 p.m.
341 Ellsworth Avenue SW, Grand Rapids
Free

Gettin' Salty Margarita 5k
8/23 4 p.m.
Riverside Park, Grand Rapids
$50 5k or $35 0.0k

Burning Foot Beer Festival
8/23 3 p.m.; Doors 2:15 p.m.
Pere Marquette Park, 3510 Channel Drive, Muskegon
$30

Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest
8/22-8/24 All Day
8544 Gull Rd, Richland
Free

BrickUniverse LEGO® Fan Expo
8/23-8/24 All Day
Kalamazoo County Expo Center, 2900 Lake St., Kalamazoo
$16.36

August Craft & Vendor Show
8/23 All Day
601 W Maple St., Kalamazoo
Free

Top Gun Movie Night at the Air Zoo
8/23 6 p.m.
6151 Portage Rd, Portage2
$30

Lansing

Picnic with Princesses
8/24 11 a.m.
119 North Bridge Street DeWitt
$23.18

Sun Dried Music Festival
8/22-8/24 All Day
Downton Mason
Free

The Dinner Detective True Crime Murder Mystery Dinner Show
8/23 6:30 p.m.
3160 East Michigan Ave., Lansing
$69.95

Messy Play Day at the Grand Ledge Area District Library
8/22 2 p.m.
131 E. Jefferson St., Grand Ledge
Free
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooInstagramTikTok
Frankie Tracy
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Detroit Story Fest (Oct. 9, 2025)
    After a successful premiere last year, Detroit Story Fest returns to the Motor City for year two at the Detroit Opera House. Join us on October 9th for a night of art, entertainment, and laughter.

    Story Fest brings the best of the region’s storytellers to one stage. The event will host journalists from many newsrooms in the area to share their stories and provide a behind-the-scenes look at local journalism. A group of Michigan journalists will give attendees a peek into a world they’ve only observed from the outside.

    Mark your calendars and join us for an evening of curiosity and intrigue at the Detroit Opera House on October 9th at 8:00 pm.
  • Lansing School District Back to School 5K Run
    Lace up your running shoes and help kick off the new school year at the Lansing School District’s Back to School 5K, taking place Saturday, August 23, 2025, at Sexton High School (102 McPherson Ave, Lansing).
    The run begins at 9:00 AM, followed by a Kids’ FREE Half Mile Fun Run at 11:00 AM. Entry for the 5K is $25, which includes a race T-shirt and a swag bag.
    All proceeds benefit Lansing School District’s student enrichment programs, helping expand opportunities in athletics, fine arts, and robotics—programs that give students the chance to explore their creativity, build confidence, and develop real-world skills. “This event is about more than just running—it’s about coming together as a community to support the whole district,” said Ben Shuldiner, Superintendent of the Lansing School District. “Every step participants take helps fund programs that inspire and empower Lansing students.”

    Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
    Time: 9:00 AM (5K Start), 11:00 AM (Kids’ Half Mile)
    Location: Sexton High School, 102 McPherson Ave, Lansing
    Entry Fee: $25 (includes T-shirt & swag bag)
    Registration and Donations: www.runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/LSD5k
  • Alliance of Coalitions Community Wellness Expo
    Join us for the Alliance of Coalitions Community Wellness Expo, free for all ages! This event includes activities for everyone, including interactive health and wellness stations, resources, Narcan training, a kids' corner and more. The Royal Oak Farmer’s Market Food Truck Rally occurs at the same time, so make sure to come hungry!
  • Issues & Ale: NCAA's New World Order
    College sports are undergoing seismic changes – whether it’s the landmark House legal settlement, the introduction of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money for athletes, or the use of the transfer portal. Join Morning Edition host Doug Tribou as he moderates a panel of sports experts, including bestselling author and sports commentator John U. Bacon, in a discussion about the collegiate sports environment. The panel will look at the immediate effects of the House settlement, explain what fans can expect in the coming years, and take questions from the audience. This event is part of the popular series, Issues & Ale, from Michigan Public, the state’s largest public radio network.