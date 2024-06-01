Adán Tomas Quan

Adán Quan is a production assistant for Stateside.

Born and raised in the Lansing area, he occasionally wrote for East Lansing Info, a hyper-local, non-profit news organization from 2020-2023 and served on their board of directors. Adán is currently studying journalism at Northwestern University’s Medill School in Evanston, Illinois. He is a member of the Asian American Journalists Association and participated in their flagship program for high school students, JCamp. In his freetime, you can find him spending time outdoors, exploring new places, and playing flute. You can find a portfolio of his work at adantquan.weebly.com.

