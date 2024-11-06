Stateside Podcast: Dining across political divides

In a time of political division across the nation, many are working to bridge gaps. One of these initiatives is the “Hey, We Need to Talk!” Common Sense Diner at the University of Michigan Museum of Art (UMMA).

Every Thursday afternoon and Friday evening until November 9th, the space brings together a small group of people from diverse backgrounds for a free meal and guided conversation led by artist and social connector Philippa Pham Hughes.

Hughes works on developing conversational events aimed at healing America’s political divide. She’s currently a Social Practice Resident and Visiting Artist for Art and Civic Engagement at UMMA. This project isn’t new to Hughes, who has been hosting iterations of the meal across the United States since 2016.

Courtesy of Philippa Pham Hughes Philippa Pham Hughes sits for an interview with Stateside host April Baer

The diner experience is meant to facilitate conversation between people from different political backgrounds. As a “social sculptor,” Hughes selected artwork and curated the space to offer topics of conversation to guests, which helps ease them into political discussion.

“You have left the world of arguing and hatred, and now you are in a place of beauty,” Hughes said. “And there is science... that says that when people feel a sense of awe, they feel more connected to each other.”

Hughes said the point isn’t necessarily to change people’s minds. For her, it’s about respectfully disagreeing, and taking the temperature of politics down a notch.

“What I want people to do is see each other as humans again and not fear or hate one another. And I have seen that happen,” Hughes said.

UMMA will host the exhibit until Feb. 9, 2025. Meals will start being offered again beginning in January, after a break starting in early November.

Hear the full conversation with Philippa Pham Hughes on the Stateside Podcast.

Philippa Pham Hughes, a social sculptor and connector, organizer of the Common Sense Diner

