Oakland County health officials warn of possible exposure to pediatric measles case this month

Oakland County health officials are warning people of a measles exposure risk.

The county health department said Tuesday that it has confirmed a pediatric case of measles. It’s the second confirmed case of measles in Oakland County this year.

Measles is a highly contagious, vaccine-preventable disease that is spread by direct person-to-person contact and through the air.

Oakland County health officials said they were trying to locate people who may have been exposed to the new case. The focus was on people who may have been at the DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital’s emergency department on Sunday, December 7.

If you think you have been exposed, officials said to monitor for symptoms that include:



High fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

White spots on the inner cheeks, gums and roof of mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash that is red, raised, blotchy; usually starts on face, spreads to trunk, arms and legs 3-5 days after symptoms begin.

The Oakland County Health Department advised that if symptoms develop, you should call ahead to your health care provider, including urgent care clinics and emergency departments.

Measles can live for up to two hours in the air where an infected person coughed or sneezed. Measles symptoms usually begin 7-14 days after exposure but can appear up to 21 days after exposure.

“Vaccination is the most effective tool we have to prevent the spread of measles,” said Kate Guzman, Oakland County health officer. “The measles (MMR) vaccine helps protect our community’s most vulnerable which includes infants, children with medical conditions, and others who cannot be vaccinated.”

Health officials said the Oakland County measles cases have been linked to domestic and international travel this year.

A Michigan Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman said there have been 30 confirmed measles cases in Michigan this year.