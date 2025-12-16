Dearborn becomes first in Michigan to launch citywide school bus stop-arm cameras

Dearborn is launching what officials describe as the first citywide school bus stop-arm safety program of its kind in Michigan.

All Dearborn Public Schools buses will be equipped with stop-arm enforcement cameras designed to deter drivers from illegally passing stopped school buses. City leaders say the program is aimed at improving student safety and changing driver behavior.

The announcement comes after an incident last week in Romulus, where a driver failed to stop for a school bus and nearly struck a child crossing the street.

“Our goal is simple: prevent dangerous driving and make our roads safer for everyone,” Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said. “This program is about changing behavior and sending a clear message. In Dearborn, we stop for school buses each and every single time.”

The cameras will record alleged violations, which will then be reviewed by the Dearborn Police Department before any enforcement action is taken.

A 30-day warning period begins this week, during which drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus will receive a warning rather than a citation. Full enforcement is set to begin January 19.

Sam Olsen, director of government relations and strategic partnerships at BusPatrol America, the company providing the technology, said Dearborn’s program could serve as a model for other communities across the state.

“This is the first turnkey school bus stop-arm safety program in Michigan history, and it represents a milestone for student safety,” Olsen said.

City officials say thousands of drivers illegally pass school buses in Michigan each day, creating dangerous situations for students as they get on and off buses. They hope the new cameras will increase compliance with stop-arm laws and reduce risky driving behavior.

