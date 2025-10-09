© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peters takes aim at what he calls "unprecedented" suppression of free speech under Trump

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published October 9, 2025 at 10:33 PM EDT
FILE - Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
Ben Curtis/AP
/
AP
FILE - Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., speaks during the Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing for Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be Defense secretary, at the Capitol in Washington, Jan. 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Senator Gary Peters says recent Trump administration actions are a threat to the constitutionally-protected free speech rights of Americans.

The Michigan Democrat addressed that issue during a Senate committee meeting this week, saying “government censorship is wrong. Full stop,” and listing examples of what he called “unprecedented efforts to wield government power as a tool to suppress free speech and stifle legitimate criticism and legitimate political discourse.”

Those examples included denying media credentials and access to news outlets over “coverage that didn’t flatter the president;” suing media outlets “who published content that the president doesn’t agree with; and ABC’s suspension of late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel after the chair of the Federal Communications Commission threatened to revoke the network’s broadcast license.

“Let's be clear,” Peters said. “These acts are unprecedented, unprecedented in American history, and they rightfully raise alarms for every American.

“I certainly hope that the chairman of this committee, and members of the committee, will devote their efforts to examining these abuses that I mentioned, regardless of who commits them. Because we must all stand up for First Amendment rights in the face of unprecedented overreach.”

Other Democratic politicians have already denounced those actions, with some introducing legislation that outlines and affirms protected forms of speech. And even Texas Republican Senate Ted Cruz has called the FCC threat “dangerous as hell.”

But President Trump has shown no sign of retreating. Last month, he called critical television coverage of him “illegal,” and said this week that he “took the freedom of speech away” when it comes to burning the American flag, though the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that's a form of protected speech.
Tags
Politics & Government first amendment rightsGary PetersPresident TrumpFreedom of Speech
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content