Whitmer signs bill to forgive school days lost to ice storms

Northern Michigan school districts forced into an extended shutdown due to massive ice storms this spring will have a waiver from attendance mandates under a law signed Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Many Michigan families are still reeling from the effects of the ice storms that devastated northern Michigan earlier this year,” said Whitmer in a statement released by her office. “I’ve been committed to supporting recovery efforts, protecting Michigan families from additional disruptions to their daily routines. That’s why I’m proud to sign this bill that will remove unnecessary penalties and obstacles for students and schools who are just trying to get by.”

This is one of several storm recovery bills sent by the Legislature to Whitmer’s desk with wide bipartisan support. This measure means school districts will not have to choose between losing state funding or forcing students and staff to stay in school into the heat of summer. That would have added unplanned utility costs as well as the expenses of paying staff salaries and for transportation.

“Had we not passed this legislation, the financial burden to our schools would have been yet another blow to our communities that have already been struggling following the disastrous ice storm,” said Senator John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs).

The ice storms in late March left many districts unable to meet the state’s 180-day school day requirement without extending the school year. The new law allows forgiveness of up to 15 days from the state’s mandated instruction time.

Schools in a dozen counties were forced to close due to ice-covered roads, power outages and other storm-related damage.

One of those districts was Alpena Public Schools, where Superintendent Dave Rabbideau welcomed the bill-signing, saying it would have been dangerous to hold classes during and after the ice storm.

“For us, it was seven school days, a lot of tree branches hanging precariously over with heavy ice on it, and certainly unsafe for kids to walk to school or be on the playgrounds," Rabbideau said.

Rabbideau said the district is still working to make sure students get the most out of the school year.

“We're fighting for every minute in the day for instructional purposes. So, yeah. I mean, there's certainly concerns there, and we did adjust our curriculum.”

The waiver in the new law applies to schools in counties covered by Governor Whitmer’s ice storm emergency decree. Whitmer has also asked for federal storm recovery assistance.