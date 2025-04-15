© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published April 15, 2025 at 5:42 PM EDT

In this episode of Stateside, we learned about the budget woes affecting the Detroit suburb of Ecorse. The Downriver municipality located along the Detroit River was once home to industrial factories.

Then, the Points North podcast team gave an update on Michigan's slowly growing cougar population.

After that, Michigan Public's Lester Graham previewed his series looking at our state's increasing energy consumption and the coming needs for our electrical grid.

Concluding the show, Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz shared her report on the damage caused by recent ice storms in the Upper Peninsula.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Louis Aguilar, Wayne County reporter for the Detroit News
  • Patrick Shea, Points North podcast producer
  • Lester Graham, Michigan Public environmental reporter
  • Ellie Katz, Interlochen Public Radio environmental reporter
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
