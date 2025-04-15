Stateside: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

In this episode of Stateside, we learned about the budget woes affecting the Detroit suburb of Ecorse. The Downriver municipality located along the Detroit River was once home to industrial factories.

Then, the Points North podcast team gave an update on Michigan's slowly growing cougar population.

After that, Michigan Public's Lester Graham previewed his series looking at our state's increasing energy consumption and the coming needs for our electrical grid.

Concluding the show, Interlochen Public Radio's Ellie Katz shared her report on the damage caused by recent ice storms in the Upper Peninsula.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

