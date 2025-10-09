© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 10-12)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published October 9, 2025 at 8:48 AM EDT

October has officially begun, which means the rise of fall festivities and spooky adventures. If you're looking for some fun, festive activities this weekend, or you just need something new to do, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Charlevoix Apple Festival
10/10-10/12 | All Day
400 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI
Free

Northern Michigan Dance Festival
10/10-10/12 | All Day
1410 College Drive, Traverse City, MI
$33.65-$39

The Great Lakes Comic Expo Fall Show
10/11 | All Day
38900 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI
$5 early entry, $3 general admission

Boo on the Bay
10/10 | 4 p.m.
101 N. Main St, L'Anse, MI
Free

Ann Arbor& Ypsi

Permanent Homes
10/11 | 12 p.m.
112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

A2 Artoberfest
10/11-10/12 | All Day
118 N. Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Trick or Treat on the Huron River
10/12 | 12 p.m.
3000 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$25/boat

Probility Ann Arbor Marathon
10/12 | All Day
Downtown Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary

Metro Detroit

Detroit Opera House Highlights Tour
10/11 | 11 a.m.
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
$10

Detroit Red Wings Opening Night - Centennial Eras Night
10/9 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village
10/2-10/26 | 6 p.m.
20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$27

Masterchef All-Stars Live!
10/10 | 7 p.m.
2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Improv Festival
10/9-10/11 | All Day
540 Leonard St. NWSuite B, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Water for Elephants
10/9-10/12 | 7:30 p.m.
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Do Portugal Circus
10/9-10/12 | 8 p.m.
3700 Rivertown Parkway SW, Grandville, MI
Prices Vary

Park Before Dark
10/11-10/12 | All Day
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI
Free for members

Kalamazoo

Boo Bash
10/10 | 6 p.m.
8951 Park Street, Richland, MI
Free

White Cane 5K
10/11 | 10 a.m.
2600 Mt. Olivet, Kalamazoo, MI
$25

Geek Fest
10/11 | 11 a.m.
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest and Color Tour
10/11 | All Day
6865 W. Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
$25

Lansing

Ravenscroft
10/9-10/19 | 7 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20

Michigan State Spartans vs UCLA Bruins
10/11 | 12 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary

Brewtoberfest
10/10-10/12 | All Day
518 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free

Going to Pieces Quilt Show
10/10-10/11 | All Day
70 E Ash Street, Mason, MI
$10
Tags
Community Upcoming EventsAnn ArborDetroitGrand RapidsKalamazooTikTokInstagram
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
Related Content
  • Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - What's really going on in Lansing?
    The state budget has taken all of the oxygen out of Lansing. But, what's really been going on at the state Capitol... and what comes next in Michigan politics?

    Join Michigan Public’s It's Just Politics team Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, as they return to Grand Rapids for our next Issues & Ale. They'll be joined by a panel of guests to dig into what’s happening at the state capitol and take your questions about Michigan politics.

    Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

    Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.
  • Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome (Apr. 26 - Info session 10/21/25)
    Join Michigan Public’s Zoe Clark, co-host of It’s Just Politics, as the Michigan Public Travelers program heads to Italy to experience the Highlights of Italy’s Amalfi Coast and Rome!

    Embark on an amazing adventure taking you on a tour of Rome, a Colosseum visit, the Amalfi coast, Sorrento, Pompeii and more!


    Join us for a free info session on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.

  • The Village Of Rochester Hills Pumpkin Patch Benefits Leader Dogs For The Blind
    The Village of Rochester Hills, metropolitan Detroit�s premier outdoor lifestyle shopping and dining destination, has brought back The Village Pumpkin Patch for the third year in a row. This October, guests are encouraged to make a $5 donation via a QR Code to Leader Dog for the Blind for each pumpkin they pick.* Pumpkins will be available in Festival Park and will be replenished throughout the month of October.

    WHEN
    October 5 - October 30, 2025
    Guests are welcome to visit any time during the day.
    Pumpkins are available while supplies last.

    COST
    A $5 donation to Leader Dogs for the Blind is requested for each pumpkin picked from the patch.
    *100% of the funds received will go directly to Leader Dogs for the Blind.
    A QR Code is on display at The Village Pumpkin Patch where guests can quickly scan and donate on their mobile device.

    WHERE
    The Village of Rochester Hills
    *Festival Park*
    104 N. Adam Road
    Rochester Hills, MI 48309
    At the corner of Adams and Walton
  • 2025 Grand Rapids HBA Fall Parade of Homes
    The Parade of Homes is an annual event that offers potential home buyers and current homeowners the opportunity to view many of the area’s best new and remodeled homes and exciting new neighborhoods. Visitors to our parade will discover unique homes and floor plans, beautiful communities, the latest in interior design trends and home technology, exterior finishes, outdoor living, and landscaping that will inspire. If you are looking for a new home or thinking about building or remodeling, the Parade of Homes is the perfect place to start your search!