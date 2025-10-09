Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 10-12)

The Village of Rochester Hills, metropolitan Detroit�s premier outdoor lifestyle shopping and dining destination, has brought back The Village Pumpkin Patch for the third year in a row. This October, guests are encouraged to make a $5 donation via a QR Code to Leader Dog for the Blind for each pumpkin they pick.* Pumpkins will be available in Festival Park and will be replenished throughout the month of October.



WHEN

October 5 - October 30, 2025

Guests are welcome to visit any time during the day.

Pumpkins are available while supplies last.



COST

A $5 donation to Leader Dogs for the Blind is requested for each pumpkin picked from the patch.

*100% of the funds received will go directly to Leader Dogs for the Blind.

A QR Code is on display at The Village Pumpkin Patch where guests can quickly scan and donate on their mobile device.



WHERE

The Village of Rochester Hills

*Festival Park*

104 N. Adam Road

Rochester Hills, MI 48309

At the corner of Adams and Walton