Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Oct. 10-12)
October has officially begun, which means the rise of fall festivities and spooky adventures. If you're looking for some fun, festive activities this weekend, or you just need something new to do, Michigan Public has you covered! Check out some of these fun, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by Michigan Public. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.
Across Michigan
Charlevoix Apple Festival
10/10-10/12 | All Day
400 Bridge St, Charlevoix, MI
Free
Northern Michigan Dance Festival
10/10-10/12 | All Day
1410 College Drive, Traverse City, MI
$33.65-$39
The Great Lakes Comic Expo Fall Show
10/11 | All Day
38900 Harper Ave, Clinton Township, MI
$5 early entry, $3 general admission
Boo on the Bay
10/10 | 4 p.m.
101 N. Main St, L'Anse, MI
Free
Ann Arbor& Ypsi
Permanent Homes
10/11 | 12 p.m.
112 Jackson Plaza, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
A2 Artoberfest
10/11-10/12 | All Day
118 N. Fourth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
Free
Trick or Treat on the Huron River
10/12 | 12 p.m.
3000 Fuller Road, Ann Arbor, MI
$25/boat
Probility Ann Arbor Marathon
10/12 | All Day
Downtown Ann Arbor, Ann Arbor, MI
Prices Vary
Metro Detroit
Detroit Opera House Highlights Tour
10/11 | 11 a.m.
1526 Broadway Street, Detroit, MI
$10
Detroit Red Wings Opening Night - Centennial Eras Night
10/9 | 7 p.m.
2645 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Hallowe'en in Greenfield Village
10/2-10/26 | 6 p.m.
20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$27
Masterchef All-Stars Live!
10/10 | 7 p.m.
2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary
Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids Improv Festival
10/9-10/11 | All Day
540 Leonard St. NWSuite B, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Water for Elephants
10/9-10/12 | 7:30 p.m.
303 Monroe Avenue NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary
Do Portugal Circus
10/9-10/12 | 8 p.m.
3700 Rivertown Parkway SW, Grandville, MI
Prices Vary
Park Before Dark
10/11-10/12 | All Day
8313 Pratt Lake Ave SE, Alto, MI
Free for members
Kalamazoo
Boo Bash
10/10 | 6 p.m.
8951 Park Street, Richland, MI
Free
White Cane 5K
10/11 | 10 a.m.
2600 Mt. Olivet, Kalamazoo, MI
$25
Geek Fest
10/11 | 11 a.m.
2900 Lake Street, Kalamazoo, MI
Free
DeutscheMarques Oktoberfest and Color Tour
10/11 | All Day
6865 W. Hickory Road, Hickory Corners, MI
$25
Lansing
Ravenscroft
10/9-10/19 | 7 p.m.
228 Museum Drive, Lansing, MI
$20
Michigan State Spartans vs UCLA Bruins
10/11 | 12 p.m.
325 W Shaw Ln, East Lansing, MI
Prices Vary
Brewtoberfest
10/10-10/12 | All Day
518 E Shiawassee Street, Lansing, MI
Free
Going to Pieces Quilt Show
10/10-10/11 | All Day
70 E Ash Street, Mason, MI
$10