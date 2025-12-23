Ann Arbor’s Downtown Home & Garden closing Christmas Eve due to financial burdens

Downtown Home & Garden, an Ann Arbor business more than a century old, is permanently closing its doors December 24. The store’s owner, Kelly Vore, cited financial pressures in an interview with Michigan Public's Stateside. She said rent increases and lingering effects from the COVID pandemic were among the reasons for the decision.

In an August 1 Facebook post, she said: “The past two years have been unreliable as far as establishing any kind of baseline. Historically dependable metrics and profitability have been elusive.”

“The chilly spring of 2025 and a deeper pull back on consumer spending did not advance our cause,” the post continued. Vore added that meeting Ann Arbor's “soaring rental rates” was not sustainable.

Downtown Home & Garden has had a long history in the heart of the city. The store was opened by the Hertler family in 1906. Now, Downtown Home & Garden sells gardening supplies, greenhouse and outdoor plants, outdoor furniture, kitchenware, clothing, and holiday supplies.

“The space continues to adapt to the times very, very well,” Vore said. “It's just always been able to provide the service of whatever was needed.”

“Even when we were, you know, going through COVID, we never closed our doors,” Vore continued. She credited the dedication of their customers and the resolution of their team for making it through.

“I draw a lot from the strength of this building,” Vore said. “I'm like, well, we've already survived one pandemic here in 1918, right? So we have to be able to do this again.”

Vore said they, along with many other garden centers, saw a massive surge in business in 2021. But then, things changed.

“We’re at pre-pandemic volume with post-pandemic expenses,” Vore said. “And expenses have gone up way more than volume.”

“I think the best way to describe it is if you look at COVID as an earthquake, we're still after-shocking,” she continued.

Vore said they downsized their property and laid off some staff to try to cut costs. But by late spring, Vore said she knew the garden center was going to close.

“Any person who owns a small business, no matter who they are, is carrying a load right now,” Vore said. She said she’s working with the hand she’s been dealt as best she can.

Vore said what she’s going to miss most about Downtown Home & Garden is being trusted by customers.

“We are a trusted resource,” Vore said. “Our customers are our ambassadors and it is a source of pride for people that look at what we have.”

“We're here through Christmas Eve, and we’re going to stay as recognizable as we possibly can,” Vore said. “I'll still have bulbs and mums and Christmas trees. I mean, we want to make the most of what we have left.”