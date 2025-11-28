Small business Saturday is big business for Michigan

The day after Black Friday is known as Small Business Saturday — a chance for Michigan residents to show some love to hometown stores that have fewer than 500 employees.

In Michigan, there are about 1 million small businesses, according to Sarah Miller, vice president of operations with the Small Business Association of Michigan. In fact, she said, half of the state's employment is due to these types of operations.

Miller said the association surveys members regularly, and recent results have shown a few areas of concern: healthcare affordability, inflation, cost pressures, and economic uncertainty.

Many Michiganders should have the mindset to shop small, all year round, Miller said, adding that for every $100 spent locally, at least $68 stays in that community. Spending that same $100 in a box store or on Amazon, means only about $43 stays local, she said.

Matt Mulford, who owns The Artisan Alcove inside Williamston's Keller Plaza, said he has noticed people spending more cautiously. Mulford added it's a wonderful experience, as a local artist, to know someone who chooses to shop with him.

"I think the people that do buy local also get a similar feeling from their end," Mulford added. "Knowing that they are actually helping people who may very well be struggling."

