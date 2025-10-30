Baristas rally in Ann Arbor as Starbucks contract talks stall

Unionized Starbucks baristas and their allies gathered in Ann Arbor Wednesday as part of a growing national campaign for what workers describe as a fair contract.

The rally outside the Jackson and Zeeb Road Starbucks in Ann Arbor comes as unionized workers across the country vote on whether to authorize a strike if the company continues what workers describe as walking away from negotiations.

Baristas are demanding better staffing and hours, higher pay, and stronger on the job protections.

Jay Schafer, a shift supervisor at the Ann Arbor location, said better scheduling and hours are his top priorities.

“What I would love to see that would improve the lives of my coworkers is better hours and better scheduling,” Schafer said.

He added that many stores operate on “skeleton crews,” leaving workers short staffed during busy hours and struggling to meet new demands under Starbucks’ “Back to Starbucks” initiative. One of the promises of this initiative is to enhance the customer experience by reducing wait times.

Schafer said baristas want Starbucks to return to the bargaining table and finalize a contract this fall.

Starbucks Workers United Baristas and their allies rally outside an Ann Arbor Starbucks. One of more than 70 pickets in 60 cities nationwide.

“We just want them to come back to the table in good faith,” he said. “They know exactly where we stand and what we need.”

Baristas nationwide are also asking customers not to cross picket lines if a strike begins, repeating their rallying call: “No contract? No coffee.”

A Starbucks spokesperson, Jaci Anderson, said in a statement that Workers United represents only about 4% of Starbucks employees and that the union “chose to walk away from the bargaining table.”

“If they’re ready to come back, we’re ready to talk,” Anderson said.

“Any agreement needs to reflect the reality that Starbucks already offers the best job in retail, including more than $30 an hour on average in pay and benefits. We’re investing over $500 million to put more partners in stores during busy times.”

Anderson said Starbucks has spent nearly 200 hours in negotiations with Workers United and reached more than 30 tentative agreements.

She emphasized that no strike has been authorized by Workers United. And said that recent “practice pickets” have been training gatherings rather than work stoppages.

Still, Schafer said employees are prepared to act if the company doesn’t engage in serious contract talks.

“We’ve been ready,” he said. “Starbucks needs to do the same.”