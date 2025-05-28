© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 28, 2025 at 4:42 PM EDT

At the end of March, households in a mobile home park in DeWitt Township were given four days to vacate or face water shutoffs, as owners announced plans to close the park and redevelop it using $2 million in state funding. MLive's economic reporter Rose White spoke to Kristana Estate residents, county and state officials. She joined Stateside to share what she's learned.

Detroit artist Akea Brionne just received a $50,000 grant from the Knight Foundation. The Arts + Tech award is given to five artists pushing the boundaries of creativity with new media. Brionne, who is one of three Detroit recipients, discussed the digital weavings that have become her canvas for conversations about Black life. 

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Rose White, economic reporter with MLive
  • Akea Brionne, Afro-Creole artist, researcher and designer based between Baltimore and Detroit, grant recipient
Tags
Stateside StatesideIt's Just Politics Radiomobile homeNAACPstate fundinggrantsMichigan artistsDetroit artistsmanufacturingtenantstate lawarts and culturephotography
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content