Stateside: Wednesday, May 28, 2025

At the end of March, households in a mobile home park in DeWitt Township were given four days to vacate or face water shutoffs, as owners announced plans to close the park and redevelop it using $2 million in state funding. MLive's economic reporter Rose White spoke to Kristana Estate residents, county and state officials. She joined Stateside to share what she's learned.

Detroit artist Akea Brionne just received a $50,000 grant from the Knight Foundation. The Arts + Tech award is given to five artists pushing the boundaries of creativity with new media. Brionne, who is one of three Detroit recipients, discussed the digital weavings that have become her canvas for conversations about Black life.

