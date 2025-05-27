© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside
Stateside

Stateside: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published May 27, 2025 at 4:30 PM EDT

On this episode of Stateside, we were updated on the status of the toxic chemical spill known as the Gelman Plume which is spreading beneath west Ann Arbor and neighboring Scio Township. Ann Arbor officials say they're closely monitoring the plume to make sure it doesn't reach a drinking water source for the city.

After that, we learned about the glacial physics of the Great Lakes basin and why Detroit and some other areas are sinking. Then we heard about a new stage performance showing in Detroit that asks viewers to reflect on the relationship between technology consumers, and technology creators. It's called "Politics of the Grid."

Closing the program, Michigan Public political director Zoe Clark gave us a preview of the 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference taking place on Mackinac Island.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Elinor Epperson, Michigan Public environment intern through the Great Lakes News Collaborative
  • Roman Hryciw, professor of Civil Engineering at the University of Michigan
  • Estéfan Garcia, assistant professor, Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering at U-M
  • Jessica Rajko, project director of "Politics of the Grid" and associate chair of the Department of Theatre and Dance at Wayne State University
  • Zoe Clark, Michigan Public's political director
