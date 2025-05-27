Stateside: Tuesday, May 27, 2025

On this episode of Stateside, we were updated on the status of the toxic chemical spill known as the Gelman Plume which is spreading beneath west Ann Arbor and neighboring Scio Township. Ann Arbor officials say they're closely monitoring the plume to make sure it doesn't reach a drinking water source for the city.

After that, we learned about the glacial physics of the Great Lakes basin and why Detroit and some other areas are sinking. Then we heard about a new stage performance showing in Detroit that asks viewers to reflect on the relationship between technology consumers, and technology creators. It's called "Politics of the Grid."

Closing the program, Michigan Public political director Zoe Clark gave us a preview of the 2025 Mackinac Policy Conference taking place on Mackinac Island.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

