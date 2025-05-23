Stateside Podcast: Movement 2022 from Carl Craig's POV

This weekend, Detroit will dance until sunrise to techno beats and rap rhythms at Hart Plaza during Movement.

Over two decades ago, Detroiters yearned for a way to celebrate the music pulsing through its soul. What started as a last-minute frenzy of parties and live music has since grown into the Movement Music Festival.

Former Stateside producer Erin Allen took a microphone to the 2022 Movement festival. There, she spoke to Carl Craig, a DJ who pioneered the festival and Detroit techno, about the event’s timeless vibes.

“When I put the lineup together, I saw it as a community project because everybody who’s been in the Detroit thing wanted to see something like that happen,” Craig told Allen during their conversation. “For the most part, outside of it being a community project, I wanted to touch on what the electrifying mojo did for the city.”

Hear Carl Craig’s full conversation with Erin Allen on today’s podcast.

This conversation originally published on June 2, 2022: