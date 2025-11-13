Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Year in Review (Dec. 10, 2025)

Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Year in Review

Zingerman’s Greyline

100 N Ashley St., Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Wednesday, December 10, 2025 - 7:00 pm

Hosts: Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

A free Michigan Public event — watch in person or from home.

It’s been a year. It seems like longer. We’ve seen the first 10 months of the second Trump administration, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and political games and gamesmanship in Lansing.

Join us at our next Issues & Ale, as we take a look back ... and a look forward at what's to come in Michigan in 2026. (Hint: one of the largest elections in recent state history.)

Join Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, as they discuss what’s happened — and what’s on the horizon — and take your questions!

Attend in person or watch online! Admission is free, but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed.

Register here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.