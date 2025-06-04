Stateside: Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Former University of Michigan president Santa Ono resigned last month following an announcement that he was the sole finalist for a position as president of the University of Florida. Then, on Tuesday, he was rejected as a candidate for that job. Jamal Watson, the editor of the online journal Diverse: Issues in Higher Education, joined Stateside to explain more.

And, in a two-part conversation, Stateside explored potential cuts coming to Medicaid. The U.S. Senate may soon vote on a federal budget packed with President Donald Trump’s priorities, which would be paid for in part by the potential Medicaid cuts. Amanda Rhines, director for Disability Network Lakeshore, discussed potential effects disabled Michiganders may face.

In the second part of this conversation, Holland resident Terry DeYoung told Stateside he and others rely on Medicaid to treat their conditions and weighed in with his concerns.

