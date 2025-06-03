Stateside: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Within this edition of Stateside, we learned about the new federal recommendations for COVID vaccines. Then, we discussed a recent push by Congressional Republicans for Eastern Michigan University to discontinue its work with two foreign schools.

After that, we got a preview of the return of the Third Place music festival to Washtenaw County. The festival programs all kinds of musical events in places you might not expect them. Continuing on, we heard some deep thoughts on a building disappearing from American life: the outhouse. Ending the show, we explored Michigan through 50 creative maps.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Dr. Aarti Raheja, pediatrician, expert in preventative medicine and newborn care and a clinical assistant professor at Michigan Medicine
  • Sophia Kalakailo, Ypsilanti-area reporter for MLive and The Ann Arbor News
  • Wesley Hornpetrie, cellist, and arts administrator for the Third Place music festival
  • Tamar Charney, media consultant and essayist
  • Alex B. Hill, cartographer and author of "Great Lakes in 50 Maps"
Stateside vaccinevaccinescoronavirus vaccineCOVIDCOVID-19damsdam safetysanford damedenville damEMUEastern Michigan Universitystudentschinese studentscollege studentsinternational studentsmusicmusic festivalMichigan musicmapsMichigan mapgreat lakes maps
