Stateside: Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Within this edition of Stateside, we learned about the new federal recommendations for COVID vaccines. Then, we discussed a recent push by Congressional Republicans for Eastern Michigan University to discontinue its work with two foreign schools.

After that, we got a preview of the return of the Third Place music festival to Washtenaw County. The festival programs all kinds of musical events in places you might not expect them. Continuing on, we heard some deep thoughts on a building disappearing from American life: the outhouse. Ending the show, we explored Michigan through 50 creative maps.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

