Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Countdown to the Election

Thursday, Oct 24, 2024 - 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:00 pm)

Bell's Eccentric Cafe

355 East Kalamazoo Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Hosts: Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

Voting has begun in Michigan and the November election is a month away. Voters will choose from candidates in races for offices ranging from the President of the United States to the local school board. And, in Michigan, there's an open U.S. Senate seat and the entire U.S. House of Representatives and State House of Representatives are up for election. Plus, two State Supreme Court races.

At our next Issues & Ale, we'll be less than two weeks away from the election. We want you to have every chance to get your political questions answered. Join Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, as they look at this upcoming election and take your questions!

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free, but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed.

﻿Register Here

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.