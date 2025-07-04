John U. Bacon: College sports enter a "Wild West" era as House settlement rules kick in

This week, elite college sports officially entered a new era, Detroit learned it's getting a new pro basketball team, and the Pistons made moves to replace a player facing an investigation.

Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to discuss that and more sports news.

Doug Tribou: The House settlement – the legal agreement that creates dramatic changes in college sports – officially kicked in this week - on July 1st. Now colleges can pay their athletes directly, roster limits have changed, and all athletes can be offered a scholarship. What will you be keeping an eye on in the early stages under the new rules?

John U. Bacon: Well, it's Wild West now, so heads up. The first thing is just a ton of money sloshing around. Now universities have a $20.5-million salary cap, if you will. And they're going to pay back pay to former athletes of $2.8 billion. What does that mean? Michigan and Michigan State are going to pay it and [Eastern Michigan University], and [Central Michigan University] and Western Michigan are going to have a hard time funding their programs, frankly. So, you're going to see some programs at the Big Ten level and down, eliminating non-revenue sports.

But that's not all, Doug. Check this one out. They're also going to have NIL monitoring of deals — all deals more than $600, which is virtually all of them — to determine what the fair market value is to make sure you're not overpaying name, image, likeness for your quarterback. What is the fair market value of a Van Gogh painting? Whatever the guy just paid, that's what it is. So, that's going to be impossible.

And then, of course, you've got the question of, "Are they student athletes or employees?" Now the NCAA still wants to say they're student-athletes, but I'm willing to bet that the IRS and the courts will say otherwise. So heads up student athletes, you're about to get taxed.

DT: And there's all of this carrying over beyond the revenue sports, as well. Beyond the football and basketball teams, you've got these dollars being divvied up and trying to cover the [athletes in] non-revenue sports. And the name, image, likeness enforcement plays in there at some level. It's very complicated.

JUB: What does it all mean? Nobody knows anything. Trust me on this one. Don't worry about following it. It's impossible.

But I want to throw this one out there. The NCAA has also abdicated most of its role as rule enforcer. Which is why it was created in 1905. That's been left to the College Sports Commission, a newly created thing, and the conferences. They're not going to do much.

So they used to be the sheriffs, the NCAA. Then they became the sheriff and saloon keeper, and now they're dropping sheriff to focus on saloon keeping, because it turns out that's a lot more lucrative. There you go.

DT: [Laughs] I'll try to process that analogy...

JUB: [Laughs] At the bar later.

DT: All right. Let's turn to the NBA. Malik Beasley set a Pistons' record for three-pointers last season and helped the team during its historic turnaround. But now he’s the subject of a federal investigation into unusual betting action around a game when he played for Milwaukee in 2024. There are also many reports Beasley has had significant debt issues. He has not been charged - so it’s not fully clear where the investigation’s headed.

In the meantime, Beasley is a free agent and Detroit seems to be moving on and filling in the gaps with some players with local ties…

JUB: And indeed, they do. A couple of things: One, as far as Beasley goes, I can't say, you can't say, what's happened there. But I can say, with so much legalized sports gambling swimming around all these sports, even the college sports, these things are bound to happen more, not less, in the future.

But in the meantime, the Pistons pick up Duncan Robinson, who was a transfer from Williams College, Division III, to Division I Michigan, and now is one of the best three-point shooters in the [NBA]. And Caris LeVert, another Michigan alum who, by the way, was in my class ten years ago when I was earning $10,000 to teach him. And he's going to earn $29 million for two years. So kids, consider your career path.

The WNBA plans to add a new team in Detroit in 2029. The city was previously home to the Detroit Shock. The team moved away after the 2009 season.

DT: [Laughs] The WNBA is coming back to Detroit. The league announced this week that it’s adding to earlier expansion plans. Detroit’s new franchise will start playing in 2029.

Detroit was previously home to the Shock. The Shock won three WNBA titles in the early 2000s, but after the 2009 season they became the Tulsa Shock and are now the Dallas Wings. What do you make of the news that Detroit will soon have a team again?

JUB: Well, good for Detroit, good for the WNBA. Detroit is a great basketball town and good for Tom Gores, who, of course, owns the Detroit Pistons and is now one of the lead investors on this team as well.

It's all because [of], frankly, Caitlin Clark. I've heard experts say that she is worth $1 billion to this league. So, now is the time to do it. I've heard others say that the league is a bubble that's going to burst, and both could be true. I have no idea. But the timing is good to hop in this pool, I would say. And Gores is doing it.

DT: John, the Tigers remain firmly in first place in the American League Central Division. They’re having a special season so far and that’s in no small part because of pitcher Tarik Skubal. He’s got 10 wins and just 2 losses this season and was absolutely dominant on Sunday against the Twins. Can you give us an idea of how great he’s been so far?

JUB: Well how about this. The greatest in my lifetime so far. I've got to go back to Denny McLain, who won 31 games in 1968 — the last major league pitcher to do that, by the way. But I was four and I don't recall it. So Skubal you're it, man. Now it's up to the Tigers to resign him before they lose this singular talent.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been edited for length and clarity. You can hear the full conversation near the top of the page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.

