Sabor y Tradición: Flavors of Mexico City – February 17-23, 2026

Join Michigan Public’s Mercedes Mejia, host of “The Dish,” as the Michigan Public Travelers program embarks on a vibrant culinary tour of Mexico City, where ancient flavors meet modern innovation.

Mercedes Mejia

This immersive experience takes you through the city’s most iconic landmarks—such as the historic Zócalo, Frida Kahlo's Casa Azul, and the awe-inspiring Chapultepec Castle—while diving deep in its rich gastronomic heritage.

Savor the bold flavors of authentic street tacos, mole, and tamales, then elevate your palate with curated culinary and mezcal tastings led by local experts who reveal the spirit’s artisanal roots.

A guided tour through one of the city’s bustling traditional markets, like Mercado de San Juan or La Merced, offers a sensory feast of fresh produce, regional spices, and hidden culinary gems. This journey is a perfect blend of culture, cuisine, and discovery in one of the world’s most exciting food capitals.

Join us for a free info session on Tuesday, July 22, 2025. Click here to register.

1 of 5 — Hot,Air,Balloon,Flying,Over,Teotihuacan,Pyramids,Complex,Located,In Shutterstock / Shutterstock 2 of 5 — Fine Arts Palace - Mexico City, Mexico Palacio de Bellas Artes (Fine Arts Palace) - Mexico City, Mexico diegograndi/Getty Images / iStockphoto 3 of 5 — Mexico shutterstock_1270700413.jpg Cris_mh 4 of 5 — IMG_8917.jpg 5 of 5 — IMG_8712.jpg

Highlights:



Travel with Mercedes Mejia, host of “The Dish” on Michigan Public

Six nights’ hotel stay at the 5-star historic Hotel Geneve

Daily excursions with expert local guides

Culinary and mezcal tastings with local experts

Excursions to colorful markets and a cooking demonstration

Breakfast daily, plus six exceptional dining experiences, highlighting the flavors of Mexico!

A private tour of the Anthropology Museum

An exclusive morning devoted to studying the lives and legacies of artists, Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera

An in-depth tour of the historic Zócalo, the National Palace, the Metropolitan Cathedral, and other buildings of historical and architectural importance

An early morning balloon ride over the ancient pyramids of Teotihuacán

Gratuities for local staff, drivers and guides.

Includes:



13 meals; 6 breakfasts, 1 lunch and 6 dinners

Sightseeing & admissions per the itinerary

Professional Tour Director

Transport by air-conditioned mini coaches

6 nights accommodations

Private airport transfers in Mexico, on the day of arrival and departure

Trip Facts:



7 Days / 6 Nights (land)

$4,450 per person based on double occupancy

$995 single supplement

Trip begins: February 17 at 6:00pm

Trip ends: February 23 after breakfast

Airfare option available.

Click here to get more details, or to reserve your space.

For more information, contact Earthbound Expeditions at 206.842.9775

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to Mexico City with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio.