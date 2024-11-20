Issues & Ale - It’s Just Politics: Politics Year in Review

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 — 7:00 pm (doors open at 6:00 pm)

Founders Brewing Company

235 Cesar E. Chavez Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503

Hosts: Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta

It’s been a year — in more ways than one. We’ve been through a Presidential election, elected two state Supreme Court justices, filled an open U.S. Senate seat, as well as changed the make-up of the state House of Representatives.

At our next Issues & Ale, we’ll take a look back... and a look forward at what's to come in Lansing. Join Michigan Public's It's Just Politics team of Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, and their expert political panel, as they discuss what’s on the horizon and take your questions!

Attend in person or watch online. Admission is free, but in-person space is limited so advance registration is needed.

Register here.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.