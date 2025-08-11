Issues & Ale: NCAA's New World Order (Sept. 25, 2025)

Issues & Ale: NCAA's New World Order

Thursday, September 25, 2025

The Ark - 316 S Main St, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

A free Michigan Public event - watch in-person or from home

College sports are undergoing seismic changes – whether it’s the landmark House legal settlement, the introduction of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) money for athletes, or the use of the transfer portal. What does this mean for athletes and the state of college sports?

Join Morning Edition host Doug Tribou at The Ark in downtown Ann Arbor as he moderates a panel of sports experts, including bestselling author and sports commentator John U. Bacon, in a discussion about the collegiate sports environment.

The panel will look at the immediate effects of the House settlement, explain what fans can expect in the coming years, and take questions from the audience.

You can attend this event in-person, or watch from home via livestream. Tickets are free, but in-person space is limited, so reserve your tickets now. Register here.

This event is part of the popular series, Issues & Ale, from Michigan Public, the state’s largest public radio network.

