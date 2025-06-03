Michigan Public listeners complete bucket-list items in Costa Rica

Steve Carmody Michigan Public listeners and Steve Carmody pose for a photo with the Michigan Public Travelers flag.

We all have bucket lists.

Snorkeling in the ocean, waking to the cries of monkeys, swimming in cool waterfall ponds, eyeing crocodiles while riding whitewater rapids, watching the sun set on the Pacific Ocean, etc.

About three dozen Michigan Public listeners were able to cross off those and other bucket list items during an April trip to Costa Rica, and I got to go along.

We flew into Costa Rica’s capital, San Jose. A few people came in a day or two earlier. They took the opportunity to explore some of the city’s monuments and museums, learning more about this Central American nation’s rich history.

Steve Carmody Michigan Public listeners partake in a breathtaking hike.

However, the focus of our trip was to explore Costa Rica’s amazing natural landscape.

During our more-than-week-long adventure, we explored rain forests, crossed bridges draped in mist above the forest floor and steep paths that took our breath away almost as much as the view.

Costa Rica's wildlife was also never far away. We saw different types of monkeys leaping from tree to tree and butterflies and hummingbirds of all colors during our travels. At one hotel, many of our travelers made twice-a-day stops to visit some local sloths.

During our trip, we had many local guides, helping us better understand the beautiful nation of Costa Rica.

Minor Alfaro has been a tour guide in Costa Rica for three decades. He says showing people from Michigan his country and sharing it's history gives him a great deal of pleasure.

“They enjoy so much every place that we visit, “ said Alfaro, “To see the faces of the people having a good time, it makes me feel so happy.”

Another great thing about traveling with Michigan Public is the chance to share these experiences with other public radio and public media fans.

Costa Rica was Ruth Kell’s seventh trip with Michigan Public. She enjoys the travel and being with people who share her desire to see and understand the world. She also likes meeting the Michigan Public employees who take part in the trips.

“I love putting a face-to-the-name and the voices I hear on Michigan Public,” said Kell, “I feel like it makes it more of a family operation.”

From relaxing with warm pools heated from a nearby volcano to lounging with a Guaro Sour after a long day of hiking, Michigan Public’s trip to Costa Rica provided many memories.