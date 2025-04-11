Experience European Christmas markets with Michigan Public (Dec. 12 - Dec. 20, 2025)

This December, set out on a grand holiday adventure through the winter wonderlands of the imperial cities of Central Europe — Prague, Vienna and Budapest, to visit the European Christmas markets.



You can join Michigan Public’s News Director Vincent Duffy and embark on a nine day guided tour adventure beginning December 12, 2025.

Immerse yourself in the traditions and joys of the season across the region’s most enchanting destinations. Tour the magnificent Prague Castle and explore its famous Christmas market at the Old Town Square. Experience the world’s oldest Christmas market in Dresden. In Vienna, learn the secrets of confectionery at a candy workshop and indulge in dinner at the famous Marchfelderhof.

Tour gorgeous Budapest and explore its outdoor markets aglow with lights, where stalls of crafts and delicacies abound. Along the way, immerse yourself in festive Christmas markets, experience cultural traditions, sample local cuisine, and glimpse this region’s rich history.

Join us for a free travel presentation about this exciting trip on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00 pm. Register here.

All the details are taken care of — flights, incredible culinary inclusions, hotels, sightseeing, and immersive local experiences. Your only job is to have the time of your life. Don’t miss out!

For more information, please visit www.michiganpublic.org or call Collette at 877-274-9786 and refer to booking #1246906.

For pricing, a complete itinerary and to sign up for this trip, CLICK HERE.

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other like-minded public radio listeners who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning, and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation HERE. But hurry, space is limited!