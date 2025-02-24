Treasures of Ireland with Michigan Public (Oct. 28 – Nov. 5, 2025)

You can join Michigan Public on an exciting nine-day adventure to Ireland. You’ll visit Dublin, Ireland’s capital city; Killarney, Galway, and so much more. You’ll get to explore the beauty, history, and culture during this Treasures of Ireland guided tour with your fellow Michigan Public travelers.



Your host will be Michigan Public’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou. He joined the Michigan Public staff as the host of Morning Edition in 2016. Doug first moved to Michigan in 2015 when he was awarded a Knight-Wallace journalism fellowship at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Your adventure starts in Dublin, home to over 1,000 pubs. You’ll visit the famous Christchurch Cathedral and visit Trinity College where the 1,200-year-old Book of Kells is housed. Trinity College was founded in 1592 by Queen Elizabeth 1st and is the oldest University in Ireland. While in Dublin, you’ll enjoy a tour of a Whiskey Distillery and visit the Guinness Storehouse telling the tale of Ireland’s most famous beer. Later you’ll travel to Limerick for a tour including St. Mary’s Cathedral, King John’s Castle and the Treaty Stone. In the evening, you’ll enjoy the Bunratty Castle Medieval Banquet featuring dinner and entertainment at a 15th century castle. The entertainment is a true step back in time to Medieval Ireland.

1 of 24 — TREASURESIRELAND (1).jpg 2 of 24 — Treasures of Ireland.jpg Couple visiting the Long Room at Trinity College, Dublin Rob Durston Photographer 3 of 24 — Ring of Kerry landscape Beautiful coastal seascape in County Kerry along the Ring of Kerry, Ireland 4 of 24 — rock-of-cashel-3189417 (1).jpg 5 of 24 — RDP_20140909_00457.jpg Strolling through Dame Lane Rob Durston Photographer 6 of 24 — The Giant's Causeway In The Morning. 7 of 24 — Guiness Beer Glasses (1).png 8 of 24 — Guiness Storehouse .png 9 of 24 — Low-angle shot of the Blarney Castle in Ireland surrounded by ever trees A low-angle shot of the Blarney Castle in Ireland surrounded by ever trees 10 of 24 — dublin-2344363.jpg 11 of 24 — dublin-2018503_1920.jpg 12 of 24 — Cliffs of Moher View over Cliffs of Moher on a overcast, cloudy and gloomy day, Ireland 13 of 24 — Blarney Castle blue sky (1).png 14 of 24 — Sheep and rams in Killarney mountains, Ireland 15 of 24 — cliffs-of-moher-1282007.jpg 16 of 24 — Muckross House And Gardens Against Cloudy Sky. It Is A Mansion D 17 of 24 — Large Panorama With Black Lake Valley And Mountains At Sunset In 18 of 24 — Cliffs Of Moher, Burren, County Clare, Ireland. Sea Cliffs Rise 19 of 24 — BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 28, 2017: Sunset over Titanic B BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 28, 2017: Sunset over Titanic Belfast - museum, touristic attraction and monument to Belfast's maritime heritage on the site of the former Harland and Wolff shipyard. 20 of 24 — Cliffs Of Moher 21 of 24 — bigstock--188970616.jpg 22 of 24 — Adare, Ireland. Thatched Cottage In The Picturesque Village Of A 23 of 24 — bigstock--171836861.jpg 24 of 24 — bigstock--142386053.jpg Ireland, Cliffs of Moher - Famous Attraction in Ireland

Your adventure also includes a visit to the spectacular Cliffs of Moher, situated on the Wild Atlantic Way on Ireland’s west coast. The cliffs are one of the most outstanding coastal features of Ireland with some of the most breathtaking scenery in Ireland. View the mighty Atlantic and the beautiful Aran Islands from atop the cliffs. Later, enjoy a visit to Galway featuring St. Nicholas Cathedral & Eyre Square. Galway, “The City of Tribes” is a vibrant city with a great seafaring tradition.

Additional stops will include Adare, renowned as Ireland’s prettiest village and designated as a heritage town by the Irish government with its picturesque location on the banks of the River Maigue and the charming town of Killarney located in County Kerry. Then, the Ring of Kerry, one of the most gorgeous coastal routes in the world. This winding route reveals breathtaking views of Macgillycuddy’s Reeks as well as the scenic coast of beaches and cliffs. As you travel along, there will be plenty of stops for photos. You’ll also drive through Glenbeigh where the cliff road affords panoramic views of the Dingle Peninsula and Dingle Bay.

You’ll also visit Blarney Castle and kiss the famous Stone of Eloquence. Then enjoy the beautiful parklands, and shop for Irish crafts and handmade crystal before departing for the Dublin area. Later that afternoon, you’ll check into your Dublin area Castle Hotel for an overnight experience in one of the area’s top castle hotels.

The trip at a glance (8 days/7 nights)

2 nights - Dublin

2 nights - Limerick or County Clare

2 nights - Killarney

1 Night in a Castle Hotel

When you travel with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience with carefully selected local guides. You’ll join other like-minded public radio listeners who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning…and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation here. But hurry, space is limited!

