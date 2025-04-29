Issues & Ale: The Blue Economy

Cash Flows: Industry, Ecology and the Future of the Great Lakes Blue Economy

Monday, May 19, 2025 - 7:00 pm

South Lyon Hotel - South Lyon

In person and online

Host: Lester Graham, The Environment Report

From fishing and heavy industry to recreational waterfronts and new technology, a dizzying array of interest groups are using — and sometimes abusing — our biggest economic asset.

How does water use, access, preservation and pollution shape our region’s economic outlook, and what lessons can we learn from the past to ensure a thriving blue economy in the future?

Join Michigan Public’s Environment Reporter Lester Graham and a panel of experts, for this fast paced discussion about The Blue Economy.

Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

Register Here

Doors open at 5:30pm. Dinner menu will be available.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.

This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation.