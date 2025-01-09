Michigan Public welcomes The Moth Mainstage to Ann Arbor on June 27

Michigan Public and Michigan Theater will present a live performance of The Moth Mainstage in Ann Arbor on Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m. The Moth Mainstage features a line-up of writers, performers, and other unique national and Michigan storytellers, each with a 10-minute story to tell live without notes.

Tickets for The Moth Mainstage can be found at https://marquee-arts.org/event-page/?showingId=916897&eventId=916896.

Tickets start at $35. VIP Tickets that include a Meet & Greet with the storytellers are $109 each.

In recent years, this annual show has been held in front of sell-out audiences in East Lansing, Dearborn, Flint, Detroit, and Grand Rapids. Now, The Moth Mainstage returns to Ann Arbor.

The Moth celebrates the ability of stories to honor both the diversity and commonality of human experience, and to satisfy a vital human need for connection. Hugely popular each week on NPR stations across the country, along with the equally popular Moth podcast, The Moth is a community where entertainment and enlightenment merge. The Moth currently hosts monthly open-mic storytelling competitions (StorySLAMs) in both Detroit and Ann Arbor.

The Moth Radio Hour debuted in 2009 and delights audiences on more than 500 public radio stations nationwide. The Moth Radio Hour can be heard on Michigan Public each Saturday at 12 noon and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Take a step back to a place where stories are not shown on the screens of computers or phones, but breathed into existence by living storytellers. Join Michigan Theater and Michigan Public for an event where entertainment and enlightenment merge through human experiences and live storytelling with The Moth!

Date/Time: Friday, June 27, 2025, at 8 p.m.

Location: Michigan Theater, 603 East Liberty Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Tickets: Ticket prices: from $35 - $109 plus applicable fees

Ticket Office: Tickets can be purchased online or at the Michigan Theater Box Office. Ticketing Inquiries | M-F 9am-5pm (734) 668-8397 ext: 40 boxoffice@marquee-arts.org

Tickets now on sale — purchase tickets here.

