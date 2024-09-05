Discover Costa Rica with Michigan Public: April 17-25, 2025

This April you can fly south to a jungle paradise with friends of Michigan Public. After a sold-out trip last year, we’re heading back! You’ll join Michigan Public's Steve Carmody and Costa Rican guide and naturalist Minor Alfaro on this tropical expedition, where you’ll discover a vibrant land unlike any other.

Steve Carmody has been a reporter for Michigan Public since 2005. Throughout his career he has won numerous awards, including accolades from the Associated Press and the Radio/Television/Digital News Association (RTDNA). Away from the broadcast booth, Steve is an avid reader and movie fanatic.

Costa Rica boasts greater biodiversity than all of Europe and North America, with over 850 species of birds, and more butterflies than on the entire continent of Africa. Explore lush jungles, stroll the shores of starlit beaches and view an abundance of exotic wildlife, like toucans, quetzals, monkeys and sloths. Sultry breezes, tropical gardens, and colorful birds are all part of the exuberant Pura Vida (“pure life”) of Costa Rica. Experience it for yourself, but don’t wait – last year’s Costa Rica trip sold-out quickly! Space is limited!

1 of 5 — DSC_3364.jpg Beth Weiler 2 of 5 — A36B0E50-49BB-492A-95AA-564B5DCA5C71 (1).jpg Beth Weiler 3 of 5 — DSC_3209.jpg Beth Weiler 4 of 5 — FD335D85-2B0E-40D0-B60C-CC20A494AF46.jpg Beth Weiler 5 of 5 — IMG_1389.jpg Beth Weiler

To get more information, attend our special free info session on Tuesday, October 1st at 7pm.

Register here.

Trip Facts



April 17-25, 2025

Length: 9 days, 8 nights

$ 4,495 per person double occupancy (land only) $950 single supplement

Note: A group flight option will be available from Detroit and flights can be arranged from other departure cities.

What’s Included?

· Travel with Michigan Public’s Steve Carmody and Earthbound Expeditions guide/naturalist Minor Alfaro

· Eight nights of accommodation in charming hotels, comfortable cabins and lodges (All rooms with private baths and hot showers)

· Special visits to botanical gardens, cloud forests, and orchid and butterfly galleries

· All meals

· Transportation from arrival to departure on board a spacious, air-conditioned motorcoach

· Complimentary airport transfers in Costa Rica (if arriving the day the tour begins)

· Entrances to all activities and national parks as listed in your itinerary.

Click here to get more details, or to make a reservation

Highlights: Colorful garden visits, The Monteverde Cloud Forest, Hummingbird Gallery, Skywalk and zipline canopy tour, Wildlife viewing on the Corobici River by float trip, BUtterfy gardens, a sunset cruise on the stunnung Pacific coast and more!

Why travel with Michigan Public?

When you travel to Costa Rica with Michigan Public, you’ll enjoy a personalized experience led by a carefully selected guide that offers a unique perspective on the places you’ll visit. Michigan Public News Reporter Steve Carmody and Costa Rican guide and naturalist Minor Alfaro will accompany you on this trip and share their perspectives as you explore this tropical paradise. You’ll also join a fun group of travelers who are full of curiosity, are interested in life-long learning and share a love of public radio. If that sounds like you, learn more about this great vacation at our Info Session on October 1, 2024. Register here.

