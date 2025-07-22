"That's What They Say - Grammar Night" with hosts Anne Curzan and Rebecca Hector

That's What They Say - Grammar Night

Thursday, August 14, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

The Encore Musical Theatre Company

7714 Ann Arbor St, Dexter, MI 48130

A free Michigan Public Event – in-person or watch from home

Are you concerned about how many people start their sentences with "so"? Do you ponder the fate of the words "shall" and "fewer"? Are you still trying to understand the slang phrase "skibidi Ohio rizz"? We have just the event for you!

On Thursday, August 14, at 7 p.m., join University of Michigan English Professor Anne Curzan and Michigan Public’s Rebecca Hector, the hosts of That’s What They Say , at the Encore Theatre in Dexter for a fun evening discussing our ever changing English language and your favorite language pet peeves.

You can attend in person or watch from home. Tickets are free, but in-person space is limited, so reserve your tickets now. Register here.

That's What They Say is a weekly segment on Michigan Public that explores our changing language. Each week Anne Curzan discusses why we say what we say with Michigan Public All Things Considered host Rebecca Hector.