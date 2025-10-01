Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - What's really going on in Lansing? (Oct. 15, 2025)

Issues & Ale: It's Just Politics - What's Really Going on in Lansing?

Downtown Market - Grand Rapids

Wednesday, October 15, 2025 - 7:00 p.m.

A free Michigan Public event - watch in-person or from home

The state budget has taken all of the oxygen out of Lansing. But, what's really been going on at the state capitol... and what comes next in Michigan politics?

Join Michigan Public’s It's Just Politics team Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta, as they return to Grand Rapids for our next Issues & Ale. They'll host a panel of guests to dig into what’s happening at the state capitol, and they'll take your questions about Michigan politics.

Admission is free, but space is limited, so advance registration is needed. You can attend in person or watch it online.

Issues and Ale is an event series from Michigan Public designed to engage people in conversations about important issues facing Michigan in an informal atmosphere. Your questions are always welcome.