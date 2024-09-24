Michigan Public welcomes NPR’s “Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!” to Detroit’s Fox Theatre – November 14, 2024

Michigan Public will welcome NPR’s popular news quiz show Wait Wait…Don’t Tell Me! to Detroit’s Fox Theatre for a live show on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 7:30 p.m.

What You Need To Know About Tickets:



The Details:

Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me! is NPR’s Peabody Award-winning comedy news quiz show. Host Peter Sagal leads a rotating panel of comedians, writers, listener contestants, and celebrity guests through a rollicking review of the week’s news. Contestants vie for the most coveted prize in all of public radio: a custom-recorded greeting by any of our cast members for their voicemail.

A special VIP Meet & Greet package is available now through Michigan Public here . VIP Meet & Greet packages include two tickets to the show and passes to the Meet & Greet following the show with Peter Sagal, Bill Kurtis and the members of that show’s panel. Donate at a level of $100/month to receive this package.

Tickets for the Detroit show go on sale Friday, September 27 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets will be available through TicketMaster and available at the Fox Theatre Box Office and the Little Caesars Box Office without TicketMaster fees starting Friday, September 27 at 11:00 a.m. The Fox Box Office is only open on event days. The XFINITY Box Office @ Little Caesars Arena is located at 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. Hours are Monday-Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.; Saturday & Sunday: Open event days only. Event days open 11:00 a.m. – 60 minutes after event start time.

Media sponsors are Michigan Public and WDET.

Wait Wait…Don't Tell Me!, produced in Chicago, takes the show on the road to a number of cities each year. The live show recorded in Detroit will be broadcast on Saturday, November 16, 2024 and Sunday, November 17, 2024 on Michigan Public and other NPR stations nationwide. The program has an audience of 4 million listeners weekly and airs on 700 NPR stations nationwide.