Democratic state Senator Sean McCann joins race for U.S. House in 2026 midterms

The field of Democratic candidates hoping to unseat Republican Congressman Bill Huizenga in 2026 has grown by one.

Senator Sean McCann is hoping to move on from his Kalamazoo state Senate seat to Washington D.C. in next year’s mid-term election.

McCann announced Monday he’s running for the Democratic Party’s nomination in Michigan’s 4th congressional district race.

He has spent more than a decade representing the Kalamazoo area in Lansing, as a state representative and state senator. McCann also spent a decade on the Kalamazoo City Commission.

McCann says he wants to deliver tax relief for Michigan families, protect women's right to choose, and bring good-paying jobs back to Michigan.

“I’ll keep fighting to get your costs down, protect your Social Security and health care, and take on the special interests to actually get things done for working people,” McCann said in his campaign launch announcement.

There are three other Democrats already in the 2026 race: former congressional staffer Diop Harris, cybersecurity professional Richard Aaron and attorney Jessica Swartz, who lost to Huizenga in 2024.

Despite Democratic hopes they can flip the southwestern Michigan congressional seat in next year’s midterms, the Cook Political Report has the 4th District rated as “Likely Republican” in 2026.