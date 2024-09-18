Michigan Public expands Great Lakes coverage with $200,000 grant from C.S. Mott Foundation

In a significant stride toward bolstering environmental journalism, Michigan Public is amplifying its coverage of the Great Lakes and drinking water issues, thanks to a generous $200,000 grant from the C.S. Mott Foundation. This funding breathes new life into the Great Lakes News Collaborative, a dynamic partnership that unites Michigan Public, Bridge Michigan, Circle of Blue, The Narwhal, Detroit Public Television, and Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television.

The Great Lakes, a breathtaking expanse of freshwater that shapes the lives of millions, will continue to receive closer observation and reporting. Michigan Public is diving deep into the waters, exploring both the beauty and the challenges facing these vital ecosystems. From the ongoing battle to reduce phosphorus levels in Lake Erie, which threaten the lake’s delicate balance, to the passionate birders who advocate tirelessly for stronger environmental protections, Michigan Public covers these critical topics with the depth and clarity they deserve.

At the heart of this initiative is a shared goal: to deliver unbiased, factual journalism that resonates with the public’s growing concerns about climate change and its impact on natural resources. Michigan Public listeners are receiving a wealth of content that not only highlights the threats to the Great Lakes but also celebrates their unparalleled beauty. The stories are more than reports; they are narratives that connect people to the water, making the issues personal.

This enhanced coverage is spearheaded by Michigan Public’s news director, Vince Duffy, whose leadership ensures the project’s success. With the editorial expertise of editors Brett Dahlberg and Rebecca Williams, and the insights of seasoned Environment Reporter Lester Graham, the collaborative produces a robust and compelling body of work. Reporters Steve Carmody, Briana Rice, and Sarah Cwiek also contribute their talents, delivering timely and in-depth stories that explore the intricate relationship between the environment and the communities that depend on it.

The grant enables Michigan Public to produce an impressive array of content: feature-length audio reports that delve into the intricacies of environmental issues, insightful segments on the beloved program Stateside, timely newscast updates, and a comprehensive, hour-long radio documentary that synthesizes the collaborative’s findings and storytelling.

The work produced does not stay within the confines of radio. Michigan Public leverages its multiple media platforms to reach a broad audience, ensuring that these crucial stories foster informed conversations across Michigan and beyond. As the initiative unfolds, coverage adapts to emerging news, maintaining relevance and providing Michigan residents with current information that impacts their lives and the environment they cherish.

With the support of the C.S. Mott Foundation and the dedication of our skilled journalists, Michigan Public becomes an even stronger voice for the Great Lakes. This new chapter in coverage stands as a testament to the power of collaborative journalism in protecting the world’s greatest freshwater resource.

