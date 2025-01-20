Trump speaks off-the-cuff to supporters inside Capitol after being sworn in

President Trump addressed a room of supporters inside the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, delivering off-the-cuff remarks shortly after being sworn in nearby at the Capitol Rotunda.

Unlike his more formal remarks during the ceremony, Trump's latter speech ticked through a handful of his issue priorities while also taking swipes at Democratic political leaders and repeating his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

"I think this was a better speech than the one I made upstairs," Trump joked.

On policy, he zeroed in on immigration and argued it was a larger concern than the economy for many Americans.

"They all said inflation was the No. 1 issue. I disagree," Trump said. "I think people coming into our country from prisons and from mental institutions is a bigger issue for the people that I know."

National polling throughout the election consistently found that the economy was the top concern for voters. After attacking Democrats on high prices during the campaign, Trump has since admitted that bringing down grocery prices will be "hard."

He also alluded to his campaign pledge to pardon individuals charged for taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol four years ago, calling them "hostages."

Trump's second set of remarks was longer — by a few minutes — than his speech earlier in the day.

