Study: Lead exposure, even at lower levels than previously thought, affects children's future academic performance

A new study finds even low levels of lead exposure early in life can affect a child’s future academic performance.

University of Iowa professor George Wehby studied data on 300,000 second through eleventh graders and their exposure to lead.

His study found for adolescents, academic achievement may be affected by early childhood lead exposure at much lower levels than previously assumed.

“Currently the thresholds that are considered, again not safe but not recommended for additional follow up, might need to be reconsidered,” said Wehby.

Wehby said his study suggests lowering the threshold for lead exposure to recommend additional academic and other assistance to young children.

According to experts, there is no safe level of lead exposure.

The Flint and Benton Harbor lead water crises elevated concerns about the effect of lead on children’s future academic performance.

Children can be exposed to lead in several ways, including lead paint in older homes.